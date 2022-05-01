Salina, KS

KWU Student Receives Scholarship

Todd PittengerMay 1, 2022

A student at Kansas Wesleyan University is one of five from across Kansas receiving a Kansas Independent College Foundation Green and Gold Scholarship.

The school says Avery DeWalt, a junior majoring in Social Work, has been tabbed for the Minority Student Scholarship, valued at $1,000.

According to KWU, DeWalt (Keller, Texas) is a standout Social Work student and the newly elected secretary of the Student Government Association. She has been a multi-time honor roll recipient and serves on the executive council for KWU’s chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, as well as being a member of the Social Work Club and the Stigma-Free Committee.

“Avery has shown a drive and commitment to social work throughout her time in the program,” said Kelly Hopkins, Social Work program director. “She isn’t afraid to ask the hard questions or engage in difficult conversations. She will be a social work professional who advocates for change, brings down barriers and serves as a force for good in her community.”

The KICF received 116 nominations for the merit-based scholarships, and decisions were made by a volunteer panel of judges. Each nominated student had to submit a detailed essay about their leadership training, career goals and why they chose an independent option for higher education.

_ _ _

Kansas Wesleyan University Photo: Avery DeWalt is pictured at right in the attached image, from Sen. Jerry Moran’s campus visit in Spring 2022. Please credit Kansas Wesleyan if you choose to use the image. Thank you!

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022.

