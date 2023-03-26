KWU Sponsoring Saline County Track Meet

Kansas Wesleyan will continue its recent trend of supporting local events by serving as the lead sponsor of this year’s Saline County Invitational Track Meet, according to information made available Saturday. The Tuesday, March 28 meet, set for a 3:30 p.m. start at Salina Stadium, will bring together teams from Sacred Heart, Salina South, Salina Central, Ell-Saline and Southeast of Saline high schools.

According to KWU, the college has served not only as a platinum sponsor of USD 305 athletics for the past two years but also took part in the 2022 Mayor’s Cup game between South and Central High Schools, as well as a Minneapolis/Sacred Heart high school football game last fall.

“This is another great opportunity for Kansas Wesleyan to work with Saline County schools,” said Brad Salois, KWU’s director of marketing and communications. “This meet is an event that brings five area high schools to one venue, providing a great opportunity for competition as well as a path to fostering healthy rivalries. We’re proud to be the title sponsor and hope to see this event grow in popularity in future years.”

Participants in the Saline County Invitational will receive a free event shirt, courtesy of KWU.