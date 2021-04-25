KWU Softball swept by Oklahoma Wesleyan

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – Kansas Wesleyan Softball dropped both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader with Oklahoma Wesleyan. The Eagles won the first game 7-0 and the second 8-2.

Oklahoma Wesleyan did all its damage in the first three innings of the opener. The Eagles scored once in the first, twice in the second and added four in the third inning to take the 7-0 lead.

KWU had a chance to get on the board in the sixth inning loading the bases with no one out as Paige Anderson (SO/Lakeville, Minn.) and Jessica Vegely (SR/Mariposa, Calif.) walked and Miranda Guerrero (SO/Oxnard, Calif.) had a bunt single, but the next three batters struck out to end the inning.

Four different Coyotes had a hit each in the game. Carmen Angulo (JR/Long Beach, Calif.) would take the loss allowing seven runs, six earned in four innings. OKWU’s Tahlor Stefek struck out 16 KWU batters.

Oklahoma Wesleyan jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning of the second game, but the Coyotes got back in it with two runs in the third.

Angulo led off the inning with a single, then was safe on an error at second and scored on Vegely’s single. Another OKWU error in the inning allowed Anderson to score who had reached on a fielder’s choice in the inning.

OKWU added two more runs in the third and then three in the fifth for the 8-2 final score.

Angulo had two of KWU’s five hits in the game. She would also take the loss in the circle, allowing three runs on four hits in two innings.

The Coyotes will close out the regular season on Tuesday at home against Sterling. Due to field conflicts at Salina South, the games will be at Bill Burke Park.