KWU Softball splits with Southwestern

WINFIELD – Kansas Wesleyan Softball split its doubleheader with Southwestern on Tuesday at the Broadway Rec Complex. The Coyotes rallied to win the first game 14-11, then lost on a heartbreaking walk-off in the second game 3-2.

The first game was wild, as the teams combined for 25 runs and 35 hits in the game as the Coyotes came back from an 8-7 deficit and then broke a 10-10 tie in the top of the seventh with four runs to hold on for the 14-11 win.

Southwestern led 2-0 after the first inning, but then things got crazy for both teams. The Coyotes scored seven runs in the top of the second. Sydney Brown led off with a single and then pinch runner Paige Welk scored on Bailey Rivas‘ double. Carmen Angulo singled home a run, Paige Anderson and Lauren Blue each drove in a run and Kiana Turner crushed a 3-run homer in the frame.

Southwestern answered right back, scoring six in the bottom of the inning to take an 8-7 lead.

The Coyotes took the lead back in the fourth. Brown and Brianna McGinnis each drove in runs in the inning to put KWU up 9-8, and Turner had a RBI double in the fifth to extend KWU’s lead to 10-8. Southwestern got two in the bottom of the inning to tie things up and the score stayed that way until KWU plated four in the seventh.

Jessica Vegely had a 2-run double and Rivas added another 2-run 2-bagger to put the Coyotes up 14-10. Southwestern got one back in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t get the rally.

Valaree Reyes got the win, allowing three runs, two earned, on nine hits in five innings. Brown and Rivas had three hits each. Turner drove in four.

In the second game, the Coyotes got single runs in the third and fourth innings, but Southwestern scored twice in the fourth, and then got a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to claim the 3-2 win.

Blue tripled and scored on an error in the third for the Coyotes, and in the fourth, Paige Anderson tripled to score Miranda Guerrero, who reached on a fielder’s choice in the inning.

KWU had a chance in the sixth to get a go-ahead run across, but couldn’t capitalize on Guerrero’s one out double in the frame.

Reyes would suffer the loss in the game, allowing one run on three hits in relief for the Coyotes. Starter Angulo went three innings-plus, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts. Blue and Anderson had two hits each.

KWU is back in action on Thursday, completing the Bethany doubleheader in Lindsborg. The original contests were postponed due to weather on March 26. The first game will resume at 5 p.m. with KWU leading 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning.