KWU Softball Picked 5th in KCAC Preseason Poll

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Softball was picked to finish fifth in the 2021 KCAC race as the conference office released the results of the preseason poll conducted by the conference coaches.

KWU was fifth in the poll with 114 points.

McPherson was the favorite in the poll finishing with 161 points and nine first-place votes. Ottawa was second with 152 points and three first-place nods. Friends was picked third with 131 points and one first-place vote. Avila was fourth with 123 points.

KWU was fifth, followed by Bethany in sixth with 105, and Tabor in seventh with 103 points.

Bethel was picked eighth with 68 points, followed by Oklahoma Wesleyan in ninth with 59, York in 10th with 58, Saint Mary 11th with 41, Southwestern 12th with 37 and Sterling rounding out the poll with 31 points.

The Coyotes were 14-8 in 2020 and had won seven of their last eight games before the season was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Wesleyan is scheduled to open the 2021 season on February 5 and 6 at the University of Science and Arts in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Wesleyan’s home opener is scheduled for February 25 against Hastings College, at Salina South High School.