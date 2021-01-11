Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 23 °

KWU Softball Picked 5th in KCAC Preseason Poll

KWU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 11, 2021

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Softball was picked to finish fifth in the 2021 KCAC race as the conference office released the results of the preseason poll conducted by the conference coaches.

KWU was fifth in the poll with 114 points.

McPherson was the favorite in the poll finishing with 161 points and nine first-place votes. Ottawa was second with 152 points and three first-place nods. Friends was picked third with 131 points and one first-place vote. Avila was fourth with 123 points.

KWU was fifth, followed by Bethany in sixth with 105, and Tabor in seventh with 103 points.

Bethel was picked eighth with 68 points, followed by Oklahoma Wesleyan in ninth with 59, York in 10th with 58, Saint Mary 11th with 41, Southwestern 12th with 37 and Sterling rounding out the poll with 31 points.

The Coyotes were 14-8 in 2020 and had won seven of their last eight games before the season was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Wesleyan is scheduled to open the 2021 season on February 5 and 6 at the University of Science and Arts in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Wesleyan’s home opener is scheduled for February 25 against Hastings College, at Salina South High School.

2021 KCAC Softball Preseason Poll
1. McPherson – 161 (9)
2. Ottawa – 152 (3)
3. Friends – 131 (1)
4. Avila – 123
5. Kansas Wesleyan – 114
6. Bethany – 105
7. Tabor – 103
8. Bethel – 68
9. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 59
10. York – 58
11. Saint Mary – 41
12. Southwestern – 37
13. Sterling – 31

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Wesleyan Baseball Picked Ninth in KCAC Presea...

January 11, 2021 3:15 pm

Records fall and event victories highlight In...

 1:01 pm

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 12/21

December 22, 2020 8:51 am

Hunter’s career high leads KWU men over...

December 19, 2020 9:49 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

KWU Softball Picked 5th in KCAC Pre...

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Softball was picked to finish fifth in the 2021 KCAC race as the confer...

January 11, 2021 Comments

Wesleyan Baseball Picked Ninth in K...

Sports News

January 11, 2021

Bethany Sweeps KCAC Men’s Bas...

Sports News

January 11, 2021

Darren Sproles Elected to College F...

Sports News

January 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Sites Needed for Blood Dr...
January 11, 2021Comments
Police Log: 1-11-21
January 11, 2021Comments
No Injuries in Residentia...
January 11, 2021Comments
Burglars Hit Rural Proper...
January 11, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices