Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 46 °

KWU Softball opens KCAC play splitting with Friends

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 21, 2021

A pair of extra-inning games for the Kansas Wesleyan softball team as the Coyotes opened KCAC play on Saturday with the Friends Falcons at the newly improved Salina South High School fields. Friends would win the opener 4-1 in nine innings, while the Coyotes came back to earn a 3-2 win in eight innings in the nightcap.

The split keeps Wesleyan’s record at .500 at 8-8 overall and 1-1 in the KCAC. Friends is now 11-10 overall and 2-2 in the KCAC after splitting its second straight Kansas Conference series.

Both games were battles in the circle. Carmen Angulo (JR/Long Beach, Calif.) tossed two gems for the Coyotes in the split.

In the opener, neither team scored until the fourth inning. An error in the top of the fourth allowed Friends to keep the inning going and produce a run, but in the bottom of the inning, Lauren Blue (SR/Arlington, Texas) singled to lead things off then went to third on a sacrifice by Jessica Vegely (SR/Mariposa, Calif.) then scored on Kiana Turner (SO/Quapaw, Okla.)’s sacrifice fly.

Friends threatened to take the lead in the top of the seventh, but Angulo would get a strikeout to leave a runner at third. KWU led off the seventh with a single by Sydney Brown (JR/Tucson, Ariz.), but the Coyotes could not get a run across, forcing extra innings.

After Friends failed to score in the top of the eighth, it was again the Coyotes’ turn. Bailey Rivas (FR/West Covina, Calif.) was the tiebreaker runner at second and moved to third on Angulo’s sacrifice. After a walk to Katlyn Acosta (SO/Simi Valley, Calif.), Blue popped one out to center and Rivas tried to score but was thrown out at home.

Friends took advantage of another error in the ninth by the Coyotes to plate three runs. The Coyotes had a chance in the bottom of the inning, but could not get a run across.

Blue was 3 of 4 in the game, leading the way as KWU had five hits in the game. Angulo was masterful in the circle, allowing four runs, two earned on nine hits while striking out eight with no walks.

In the second game, the Coyotes jumped out to an early lead. Blue led off the bottom of the first with a double, then scored on a fielder’s choice by Brown.

The Coyotes added a run in the second as Vegely singled to score Acosta who singled earlier in the inning.

Friends got a run in the fifth, and then tied in the seventh to again force extra innings. A clutch doublel play to open the top of the eighth, ended any chance for Friends to score.

Then it was Wesleyan’s turn. A sacrifice bunt by Vivian Millan (FR/Grand Prairie, Texas) moved Miranda Guerrero (SO/Oxnard, Calif.), the tiebreaker runner to third, and Angulo would end the game with a sac fly to right that scored Guerrero.

Angulo scattered six Friends hits in eight innings for the complete game win, allowing two runs with a walk and a strikeout. Blue and Acosta led KWU’s offense with two hits each.

The Coyotes return to action on Wednesday, hosting Saint Mary at 2 p.m. at Salina South.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KWU Baseball splits doubleheader with Ottawa,...

March 20, 2021 9:55 pm

KWU VB Wins Both Matches of Triangular

 9:54 pm

Troy Watson named KCAC Men’s Golfer of ...

March 17, 2021 2:44 pm

Hannah Hart named KCAC Women’s Golfer o...

 2:43 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals Announce Extension with Salv...

SURPRISE, ARIZ. (March 21, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed t...

March 21, 2021 Comments

KWU Softball opens KCAC play splitt...

Sports News

March 21, 2021

Spring Rain on the Way

Top News

March 21, 2021

2021 Fishing Regulations, Atlas, Fo...

Kansas News

March 21, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2021 Fishing Regulations,...
March 21, 2021Comments
United Way Opens Make A D...
March 20, 2021Comments
Baby Oryx Born at Salina ...
March 20, 2021Comments
Japanese Nebraskans From ...
March 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices