KWU Softball falls to Sterling in season finale

Kansas Wesleyan’s softball season came to an end following two Kansas Conference losses to Sterling on Wednesday at Salina South High School.

The Coyotes fell 8-5 in eight innings in the first game and 14-3 in the second.

KWU and Sterling finished the regular season with 9-15 records in conference play, but the Warriors gained the eighth and final berth in next week’s conference tournament by virtue of the two victories.

The Coyotes (16-22 overall) were on the verge of victory in opener after erasing a 2-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lauren Blue (SR/Arlington, Texas)’s bases loaded single drove in Bailey Rivas (FR/West Covina, Calif.). Vivian Millan (FR/Grand Prairie, Texas) also scored on the play after umpires ruled Sterling’s catcher obstructed her as she attempted to score from second. Jessica Vegely (SR/Mariposa, Calif.) followed with a single that scored Miranda Guerrero (SO/Oxnard, Calif.).

Sterling, though, tied the game 4-4 with two runs in the top of the seventh aided by two KWU errors. The Coyotes loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t get the game-winning run home.

Sterling (12-30 overall) scored four runs in the top of the eighth on three hits and another Wesleyan error. Sydney Brown (JR/Tucson, Ariz.)’s ground ball scored Vegely in the bottom of the eighth, but the Coyotes couldn’t get any closer.

Carmen Angulo (JR/Long Beach, Calif.) took the loss allowing eight runs (two earned) on 11 hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Teanne Edens pitched a complete game and was the winning pitcher.

KWU had 11 hits – Kiana Turner (SO/Quapaw, Okla.) and Millan with three apiece.

Sterling scored three runs on three hits and a Wesleyan error in the top of the first inning of the second game and added another run in the top of the second for a 4-0 lead.

The Coyotes made it 4-1 with a run in the bottom of the fourth on Brown’s sacrifice fly that scored Brianna McGinnis (JR/Tucson, Ariz.).

Sterling broke the game open four runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh. The Warriors hit three home runs in the contest.

Wesleyan tallied its second run in the sixth inning when McGinnis scored on a Brown ground ball and added the third run in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by Blue and Vegley.

Angulo took the loss, allowing the first four runs before being relieved by Valaree Reyes (JR/Round Rock, Texas) in the second inning. Reyes pitched five innings and surrendered eight runs before Angulo relieved her in the seventh.

Adrianna Castillo was the winning pitcher, working the first six innings. Edens relieved her in the seventh.

Sterling finished with 12 hits while KWU had 10 – Blue, McGinnis and Brown with two each. Brennah Jimenez had a double and homer and drove in five runs for the Warriors.