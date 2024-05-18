KWU Seeks New Logo Via Contest

Kansas Wesleyan is exploring options for adding an additional version of Casey the Coyote to its logo library.

KWU is inviting all its supporters to offer suggestions. Prizes are available to the contest winner, including $500 cash.

According to the school, the community is invited to submit suggestions for the logo by emailing [email protected]. In addition to the cash prize, the winner will receive season tickets to KWU’s 2024-25 men’s and women’s basketball home games. A final decision is expected on or around Oct. 1, and all entries should be submitted no later than Aug. 20.

“With the recent improvements to Yotee’s, as well as a drastic increase in campus visits, we believe this is a great time to create a child-friendly, cartoon-style representation of Casey the Coyote,” said Brad Salois, assistant vice president of marketing and communications. “This item could be used on clothing, print materials and more, and can deepen the community’s connection with our beloved mascot.”

All submissions must be complete graphic files, ready to use. KWU will not aid in the creation of any file types, nor will the university assist in turning hand-drawn submissions into graphic files. Communication regarding what is required to win this contest is at the discretion of KWU, and it should not be assumed that the university will issue rulings or responses to each entry received. KWU’s holding of this contest does not guarantee a winner, nor does it guarantee particular or volume-related usage of a winning logo. The winner will forfeit rights to the logo, other than for a professional portfolio. The winning logo may not be exhibited in any location without the express written permission of Kansas Wesleyan.

Photo via Kansas Wesleyan University