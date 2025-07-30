KWU Seeking Host Families

With the new fall semester quickly approaching, Kansas Wesleyan University is seeking local families in Salina to volunteer to connect with out-of-town students and provide a sense of home and community. These “Host Families” offer support, friendship, and a connection to the wider Salina area, helping students feel more at ease while away from their own families.

Host Families offer a welcoming presence, often inviting students over for meals or family activities. They can help students navigate the Salina community, recommending places for haircuts, restaurants, or entertainment.

Host Families can support their students by attending Kansas Wesleyan events, such as athletic games, and even providing snacks.

According to the school, Host Families are an important part of the Kansas Wesleyan experience, giving students a point of connection in the Salina community to help them feel at home.

KWU is always on the lookout for new host families, and as such, invite the community to join them next week on Tuesday, Aug. 5th, at 5:30 p.m. in Peters Science Hall for a special open house event to learn more about this program. RSVP to [email protected].