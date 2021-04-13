Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 35 °

KWU Scholarship for Families of Marymount Alumni

Todd PittengerApril 13, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan University will honor the history of education in Salina with a new scholarship.

According to KWU, children and grandchildren of Marymount College alumni will be eligible for a 50% tuition scholarship.  The scholarship applies to new full-time, on-ground, on-campus undergraduate students beginning in the fall of 2021.

“Marymount College was an important part of the educational landscape of Salina,” said Ken Oliver, KWU vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “2022 will mark the 100th year since its founding. Many influential individuals worked at both KWU and Marymount, both in academics and athletics, and we’re honored to remember the history of such an important institution with this scholarship.”

Marymount College opened in 1922 in Salina and operated until June 1989. It was a regional leader in art, theatre and music, and was also known for athletics. That included basketball, a sport where its men’s team nearly defeated a team from the Soviet Union in Smoot Gymnasium in November of 1975. The game is still remembered as one of the landmark athletic events in Salina history, and the team’s coach, Ken Cochran, is a member of the Kansas Wesleyan Sports Hall of Fame.

Educational records from Marymount College are housed at Kansas Wesleyan.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Farming News

Submissions For Ag Journalism Award...

Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) today announces it is accepting entries for its inaugural Agricultural Repo...

April 13, 2021 Comments

KWU Scholarship for Families of Mar...

Top News

April 13, 2021

Bennington State Bank Expanding in ...

Kansas News

April 13, 2021

Vehicle Occupants Jump Out During P...

Kansas News

April 13, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bennington State Bank Exp...
April 13, 2021Comments
Vehicle Occupants Jump Ou...
April 13, 2021Comments
Officers Graduate From Ac...
April 13, 2021Comments
11 New Saline County COVI...
April 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices