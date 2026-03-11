KWU Resuming On-Campus Concert Schedule

The Kansas Wesleyan University on-campus concert schedule resumes this week with a performance. A KWU String Orchestra concert is planned for at 7 p.m. Thursday in Sams Chapel.

According to the school, the lilting, lyrical concert will feature the Waltz from “Masquerade Suite” by Aram Khachaturian, “Choreography” by Norman Dello Joio and “Book Green Suite” by Gustav Holst. Audiences will recognize the lush melodies of “Nessun Dorma” from Puccini’s “Turandot” and Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis by Ralph Vaughn Williams.

The spring orchestra concert is led by Henry Littich. It is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Photo via KWU