KWU Reflects on Homecoming Weekend

Rain could not keep away the numerous alumni, supporters and community members who came to Kansas Wesleyan’s campus Oct. 23-26 for Homecoming 2025. Large crowds attended the various events, despite rain throughout much of the weekend.

“We’re thankful for the commitment of so many friends of KWU,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president. “This was a fun weekend that ran the gamut of what it means to be a Coyote, with Athletics, Music and Theatre, among numerous other activities, well represented, and Admissions hosted a number of potential new students. Support from alumni, parents, community members and donors is essential, and a Homecoming like this one is a time where it all joins together to make a great experience.”

The Jerry Jones Athletic Hall of Fame induction, paired with KWU’s annual Alumni Awards, was one of the highlights of the weekend, with some 400 people in attendance. The largest crowd on record for the event saw two teams and five individuals inducted into the university’s athletic hall of fame, while three standout alumni received honors and a community member was presented the Alumni by Choice designation. Recipients were as follows:

Jerry Jones Athletic Hall of Fame inductees:

1999 men’s soccer

2011 women’s volleyball

Melissa (Blair) Schwieger ’15

Paul Buhl ’81

Jolene Mick ’09

Coach Dave Dallas and Drew Dallas ’09

Alumni Award winners:

Abby Wray ’23 (Young Alumni Award)

Dr. David Laha ’79 (Alumni Service Award)

Powers Porter 1912 (Alumni Achievement Award)

Tom Wilbur (Alumni by Choice).

Athletics had a strong weekend, with football defeating Sterling and women’s volleyball (both varsity and developmental) topping Southwestern. Both varsity men’s and women’s soccer were victorious in road contests, both cross country programs claimed top-four team finishes and developmental men’s soccer claimed a victory Thursday evening.

Theatre opened “Dracula” for a five-show run in Fitzpatrick Auditorium, and Music’s Collage Concert saw not only every ensemble perform, but four individuals be inducted into the KWU Music Hall of Fame. Harry Huber, Judy Weber, Eric Stein and Loren Banninger ’75 made up the second class of that distinguished body. Numerous students and their families attended Admissions’ Coyote Preview Day Saturday.

The weekend ended with a worship service that included Cameron Jackson ’08, G’15 providing the message and a showing of “Prairie Prophecy,” the feature documentary sharing the story of Dr. Wes Jackson ’58.

“Homecoming was a great weekend, filled with so much of what makes KWU a wonderful place to be,” said Oliver. “We look forward to the community joining us for other upcoming events, including Christmas by Candlelight (Dec. 7) and Night with the Yotes (Feb. 20).”