KWU Ready For Homecoming

Kansas Wesleyan University is preparing what could be one of its biggest ever Homecoming celebrations in years. Homecoming at KWU is this Friday through Sunday.

According to the school, Homecoming 2023 promises to be a great experience, filled with opportunities to connect with old friends, other alumni and current leaders of the KWU experience.

Activities will begin Thursday night with a performance by the KWU Drama Department and end Sunday with a JV football scrimmage. In between numerous events and activities are planned, encompassing the entire campus and all departments.

Here is the complete schedule of events:

Thursday, Oct. 19

7 p.m. | KWU Production of Radium Girls, Fitzpatrick Auditorium

Reservation of complimentary tickets is required.

Friday, Oct. 20

9 – 11 a.m. | Alumni, Faculty and Staff Coffee and Conversation, Brown Mezzanine (SAC)

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Homecoming Headquarters, Student Activities Center

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Art Gallery Display, The Gallery (Sams Hall of Fine Arts)

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Alumni College

Several faculty members are opening their doors for alumni to sit in on a class.

11 – 11:45 a.m. | Veteran’s Recognition Ceremony, Bevan Green

11 a.m. – Noon | Campus Tours, Meet at steps of Pioneer Hall

Check out what’s new and exciting since you graduated!

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Coyote Cookout/Kickoff Luncheon and Pep Rally, Bevan Green

Lunch Cost: $10/$5 for ages 3-8

1 – 2 p.m. | 7x7x7 Lecture Series, Peters Science Hall 201

Seven speakers, each for seven minutes, and for seven different topics. Q&A after final speaker. This year’s speakers are seven members of KWU’s faculty:

Bernie Botson ’18 – Assistant Professor of Emergency Management

Michelle Case – Chair, Department of Business and Accounting

Kelly Hopkins ’15- Assistant Professor of Social Work

Steve Hoekstra – Professor of Psychology

Kristin Kraemer – Associate Professor of Physics

Bryan Minnich – Associate Professor of Sport and Exercise Science

Andrea Picklesimer – Associate Professor of Nursing Education

1 p.m. | Coyote Golf Outing, Salina Country Club

Play nine holes of golf with your classmates, friends or KWU faculty/staff.

3 p.m. | KWU Women’s and Men’s Basketball Scrimmage, Mabee Arena

3 – 5 p.m. | Softball Alumni Game, Salina South High School

3 – 5 p.m. | Athletics Practices and Fine Arts Rehearsals

5 – 7 p.m. | All Alumni Social and Recognition for Golden W and Purple W, Kirwin House Lawn

This year’s Golden W goes to the class of 1973 (50 years) and the Purple W to the class of 1998 (25 years).

7 p.m. | KWU Production of Radium Girls, Fitzpatrick Auditorium

Reservation of complimentary tickets is required.

7 p.m. | Alumni Baseball Game, East Crawford Recreation Area

8 p.m. | KWU Alumni and Friends Outdoor Social, The Library Sports Bar and Grill

Reminisce and network with your fellow Coyotes from all years. Drinks on your own.

Saturday, Oct. 21

8:30 a.m. | Jerry Jones Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Alumni Association Awards, Muir Gym



9 a.m. | Coyote Preview Day, Admissions Office (Pioneer Hall)

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Homecoming Headquarters, Student Activities Center

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Art Gallery Display, The Gallery (Sams Hall of Fine Arts)

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. | Campus Tours, Steps of Pioneer Hall

10:30 a.m. | All Alumni Photos, Muir Gym

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. | Esports Showcase, Peters Science Hall 108

11 a.m. | Women’s Varsity Volleyball vs. Friends University, Mabee Arena

11 a.m. – Noon | KWU Keeps Singing (Alumni Choir Rehearsal), Location TBD

Meet with fellow choir alumni to rehearse “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to the football game.

11 a.m. – Noon | KWU Alumni Band, Location TBD

Meet with fellow band alumni to prepare to play at the evening’s football game.

11 a.m. – Noon | Alumni Council Meeting, Backstrom Conference Room (SAC)

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Luncheon, Bevan Green

Noon | Alumni flag football, Laha Practice Field (Graves Family Sports Complex)

1 p.m. | Music Department Concert, Student Activities Center

1 p.m. | Women’s JV Volleyball vs. Friends University, Mabee Arena (SAC)

3 p.m. | Men’s Volleyball Scrimmage, Mabee Arena (SAC)

3:30 – 4:45 p.m. | Pioneer Society Social, Kirwin House Lawn

This is a members only event.

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. | Multicultural Alumni, Community and Student Gathering, East of SAC tent

4 – 5:30 p.m. | Parent and Family Association Gathering, East of SAC tent

4 – 5:30 p.m. | KWU Coyote Tailgate, East of SAC

Cost: $10/$5 for ages 3-8

5 p.m. | KWU Football vs. Saint Mary, JRI Hospitality Stadium at Graves Family Sports Complex

Jerry Jones Athletic Hall of Fame Induction and Alumni Association Awards to occur at halftime, moment of silence for veterans and first responders.

8 p.m. | KWU Alumni and Friends Outdoor Social, The Library Sports Bar and Grill

Reminisce and network with your fellow Coyotes from all years. Drinks on your own.

Sunday, Oct. 22

11 a.m. | Worship on the Lawn, Front of Pioneer Hall

Bring a blanket or chair and join us for a worship service right on campus!

2 p.m. | Women’s JV Soccer vs. Hastings College, JRI Hospitality Stadium and Graves Family Sports Complex

2 p.m. | KWU Production of Radium Girls, Fitzpatrick Auditorium (Sams Hall of Fine Arts)

Reservation of complimentary tickets is required.



4:30 p.m. | JV Football Purple and Gold Scrimmage, JRI Hospitality Stadium and Graves Family Sports Complex