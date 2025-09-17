KWU Readies for First Coyote Preview Day of Academic Year

For students considering attending college, Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina is offering opportunities for exploration.

According to the school, the university has two Coyote Preview Days scheduled this autumn, Sept. 27, during Family Weekend, and Oct. 25, during Homecoming.

These preview days begin with a 9 a.m. check-in and offer students and parents a tour of campus, a faculty Q&A, an opportunity to attend music and athletic events and lunch. Students will also get a chance to meet with activity directors and KWU staff following the lunch hour.