KWU Readies for Commencement Week

It is a day that means so much to college students near and far, whether they are first-generation graduates or coming from a long line of alumni. It’s a day that can change lives, and it’s a true rarity in life — it’s both a start and an end. It’s a collegiate commencement ceremony, and Kansas Wesleyan’s is fast approaching.

According to KWU, commencement week begins this Sunday with the traditional Baccalaureate service. For the second consecutive year, the service will be conducted virtually. Streaming will begin promptly at 2 p.m., and the service will feature words from multiple KWU students and performances from the Rise Up! ensemble.

The annual Nursing Pinning will take place at 5:30 p.m. on May 14 in Mabee Arena. The ceremony will include numerous traditions, including the Nightingale Pledge, and will send the first graduating class to experience the Nursing Education Center into the workforce.

The following day is Commencement Saturday, and doors will open at 8:30 a.m. at Tony’s Pizza Events Center for graduates and guests. RSVP’s were required for all in attendance at the ceremony, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. This year’s featured speaker, Montric Santee ’12, will address the more than 150 individuals expected to walk across the stage.

All three events will be streamed free of charge at portal.stretchinternet.com/KWU. In addition, many of the traditional senior awards will be announced via two videos that will launch during the week on the KWU social media outlets.

Both graduates and those participating in the Nursing Pinning were allowed up to 10 guests each. This was a university decision to facilitate appropriate social distancing in both venues. Face coverings will be required for all who are in attendance.

For more information on Commencement 2021, please visit https://www.kwu.edu/graduation2021.