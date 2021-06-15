Salina, KS

KWU Professors Earn Promotion, Tenure

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityJune 15, 2021

A quartet of Kansas Wesleyan professors earned both promotion for the upcoming academic year and tenure, according to information released by the school Tuesday. Dr. Trish Petak (Business), Andrea Picklesimer (Nursing), Kathy Sweeney (Nursing) and Karen Babcock Brassea (Theatre Arts) will each be promoted to associate professor effective Aug. 1.

“The faculty members who have earned tenure and promotion have demonstrated excellence in their service to KWU and, most importantly, its students,” said Dr. Damon Kraft, KWU provost. “These are individuals who seek to lead, and I’m deeply grateful for their many contributions to this institution. I look forward to the continued positive impact they will each make as tenured faculty.”

Picklesimer and Sweeney are integral parts of the KWU Nursing program, which opened the $5 million Nursing Education Center in January, while Brassea has led the Theatre Arts department for several years, mentoring students and directing productions along the way. Petak, meanwhile, has served as the chair of the Department of Business and Accounting and coached the nationally-recognized DECA program to its best season last year.

 

 

