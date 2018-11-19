KWU Preparing Christmas by Candlelight Concerts, Dinner

Christmas by Candlelight is back once again.

Heralded as one of the longest running traditions at Kansas Wesleyan University, Christmas by Candlelight showcases the vocal and instrumental talents of KWU and local high school students in an enchanting and spiritual performance celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

This year’s theme is “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,” and is set for Sunday, Dec. 9, at Sams Chapel on the KWU campus.

There are two performances – 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – with an optional 6 p.m. elegant holiday dinner prepared by Sodexo Executive Chef Amanda Hrabe, and featuring the vocal talents of KWU aluma and Mezzo Soprano Brittany Jeffery. All dinner guests will get preferred seating at the 7:30 p.m. performance.

The 3 p.m. performance will feature KWU with Salina South and Salina Central Choirs. The 7:30 p.m. performance features KWU with Southeast of Saline, Sacred Heart and Ellsworth high school choirs.

Tickets for the performances are free. The holiday dinner is $25 per person. Tickets are now available online at www.kdu.edu/boxoffice, and you will be able to choose your own seat.