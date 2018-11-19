Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 35 ° | Lo: 22 °

KWU Preparing Christmas by Candlelight Concerts, Dinner

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityNovember 19, 2018

Christmas by Candlelight is back once again.

Heralded as one of the longest running traditions at Kansas Wesleyan University, Christmas by Candlelight showcases the vocal and instrumental talents of KWU and local high school students in an enchanting and spiritual performance celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

This year’s theme is “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,” and is set for Sunday, Dec. 9, at Sams Chapel on the KWU campus.

There are two performances – 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – with an optional 6 p.m. elegant holiday dinner prepared by Sodexo Executive Chef Amanda Hrabe, and featuring the vocal talents of KWU aluma and Mezzo Soprano Brittany Jeffery. All dinner guests will get preferred seating at the 7:30 p.m. performance.

The 3 p.m. performance will feature KWU with Salina South and Salina Central Choirs. The 7:30 p.m. performance features KWU with Southeast of Saline, Sacred Heart and Ellsworth high school choirs.

Tickets for the performances are free. The holiday dinner is $25 per person. Tickets are now available online at www.kdu.edu/boxoffice, and you will be able to choose your own seat.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Vick named Big 12 Player of the Wee...

IRVING, Texas - Kansas senior Lagerald Vick posted back-to-back 30-point efforts as he has been name...

November 19, 2018 Comments

Pooka Williams Jr., named Big 12 Ne...

Sports News

November 19, 2018

K-State’s Lynch Named Big 12 Spec...

Sports News

November 19, 2018

KWU Preparing Christmas by Candleli...

Top News

November 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Local Travel Store Raises...
November 19, 2018Comments
Trauma Center Receives Re...
November 19, 2018Comments
SUV, Wallet Stolen
November 19, 2018Comments
‘Tis the Season for...
November 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH