Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 52 °

KWU Preparing 40th Anniversary Christmas by Candlelight

Todd PittengerNovember 8, 2021

A beloved Salina tradition continues Dec. 5, when Kansas Wesleyan presents this year’s edition of Christmas by Candlelight.

According to the school,  “Born for Us on Earth Below” will take place at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Sams Chapel, and admission is free.

“It’s wonderful to be returning to an in-person ‘Christmas by Candlelight,’” said Dr. James McAllister, chair of the department of Music. “Our faculty and students have worked extremely hard, and been supported by tremendous efforts across the university. We’re also honored to be joined by four local high school choirs for this annual tradition.”

KWU’s Music department will indeed be joined by choirs from Sacred Heart, Salina South, Salina Central and Southeast of Saline high schools for the production. Doors will open one hour prior to each performance, and seating is first-come, first-serve.

The tradition of a Christmas concert at KWU dates back, at minimum, to the 1950s, when the philharmonic choir would put on its annual “Yule Program.” While there were periodic mentions of candlelight in the title during ensuing decades, the “Christmas by Candlelight” title came into existence for good in 1982.

The 2022 concert will mark the event’s 40th anniversary.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

KWU Preparing 40th Anniversary Chri...

A beloved Salina tradition continues Dec. 5, when Kansas Wesleyan presents this year’s edition of ...

November 8, 2021 Comments

Fisherman Drowns at Lake

Top News

November 8, 2021

Area Bikers to Deliver Toys

Kansas News

November 7, 2021

More Booster Vaccination Clinics Pl...

Kansas News

November 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Area Bikers to Deliver To...
November 7, 2021Comments
More Booster Vaccination ...
November 7, 2021Comments
Driver Hurt in Crash Near...
November 6, 2021Comments
KWU Debate / Forensics Ex...
November 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices