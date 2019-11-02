KWU Plans Capital Improvements

The Kansas Wesleyan University Board of Trustees has approved $800,000 in capital improvements to campus, improvements to buildings that will begin in the coming weeks. Another $200,000 will be allocated toward additional scholarships; all of the funds have come from donors.

“We are excited to move forward with these campus improvements, and we thank the Board of Trustees for its support,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU President and CEO. “We have a beautiful campus and want to make sure it stays that way for generations to come. These funds will also provide needed improvements to many of our buildings. We are grateful to all of our donors for their belief in the mission and trajectory of Kansas Wesleyan.”

The full list of improvements features repair work to the roofs of both Peters Science Hall and Pioneer Hall, including the Sams Chapel area. These will be among the first projects undertaken, and work will begin in the coming weeks.

The front steps of Pioneer Hall, as well as the building’s lower level, will also see improvements, as will stairwells in Peters Science Hall. The hallway and entry of Pfeiffer Hall will be renovated, along with portions of the Sams Hall of Fine Arts and various sidewalks around campus. The goal is to have the entire list of projects completed in March.