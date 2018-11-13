KWU Planning Rally, Community Invited

It’s a huge week for Kansas Wesleyan University. Cross country, women’s soccer, football and men’s soccer are all headed into NAIA championship competition.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni and the Salina community are invited to a send-off rally for the traveling women’s soccer team and to build the enthusiasm for the home men’s soccer and football contests.

This special rally will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mabee Arena. Doors will open at 4:15 p.m.

At the rally team members and coaches from each of the three teams will speak and there will be a special cheer for Kaeori Giron, the freshman cross country runner who will be on the road to the NAIA Cross Country Championships.

Following the rally, Sodexo will host a special “championship” dinner in the Hauptli Student Center. The public is invited to join in the dinner, with a cost of $8 per person.