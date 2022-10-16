KWU Planning Art and Design Day

Kansas Wesleyan University is planning a day for students interested in art and design.

If you know an aspiring high school artist, the college encourages you to invite them to sign up for KWU’s Art and Design Visit Day, set for Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to tour our beautiful campus, meet with Admissions staff and learn more about the Art and Design program at KWU.

In addition, the Department of Art and Design will be doing an hour long art share. Participants are encouraged to bring 5-10 of their art pieces with them to share with faculty, current students and others involved. Feedback and future opportunities for growth will be available.