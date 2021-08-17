Salina, KS

KWU picked to finish second in 2021 KCAC Women’s Preseason Poll

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 17, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan, coming off a second-place finish in the 2020-21 season, was picked by the Kansas Conference coaches for another second-place finish in the 2021 KCAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll released on Tuesday by the conference office.

The Coyotes are coming off a 14-5-1 campaign in 2020-21, where KWU finished second in the conference, and appeared in the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round. KWU tied Columbia (Mo.) 0-0 in the opening round, but Columbia advanced in a penalty shootout.

Head Coach Henrik Sohn returns for his third season leading the Coyotes.

Defending conference champion Oklahoma Wesleyan was the unanimous pick in the poll, earning all 144 possible points and 12 first-place votes. Coaches cannot rank their own team in their polls.

KWU was second with 133 points, receiving one first-place vote. Avila was picked third with 121 points, Bethany fourth with 99, Bethel fifth with 92, Southwestern with 87, Friends seventh with 79, Tabor eighth with 74, York was ninth with 60, Ottawa was 10th with 56, McPherson was 11th with 34, Saint Mary was 12th with 27 and Sterling was 13th with 14 points.

The Coyotes open the 2021 season on August 24, hosting University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) at 5 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex. The conference opener is September 18 at No. 13 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan.

2021 KCAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 144 (12)
2. Kansas Wesleyan – 133 (1)
3. Avila – 121
4. Bethany – 99
5. Bethel – 92
6. Southwestern – 87
7. Friends – 79
8. Tabor – 74
9. York – 60
10. Ottawa – 56
11. McPherson – 34
12. Saint Mary – 27
13. Sterling – 14

