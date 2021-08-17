Salina, KS

KWU picked fifth in 2021 KCAC Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 17, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan was picked to finish fifth in the 2021 KCAC Men’s Soccer race as the results of the 2021 KCAC Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll were released on Tuesday by the conference coaches. The poll was conducted by the conference coaches.

KWU is coming off a 4-8-2 season in 2020-21 and a 4-5-1 KCAC record. The Coyotes are under the direction on new coach LeBaron Hollimon, who took over the program this summer.

Oklahoma Wesleyan was the preseason favorite, earning 131 points in the poll. McPherson was picked second with 119, Friends was third with 108, Sterling fourth with 106, KWU fifth with 96, Southwestern sixth with 87, Bethel seventh with 76, Ottawa eighth with 70, Bethany ninth with 50, Saint Mary tenth with 48, York was 11th with 46, Tabor 12th with 41 and Avila was 13th with 33 points in the poll.

KWU opens the 2021 season on August 24, hosting University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex. KWU opens the KCAC portion of the schedule at No. 2 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan on September 18.

2021 KCAC Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 131
2. McPherson – 119
3. Friends – 108
4. Sterling – 106
5. Kansas Wesleyan – 96
6. Southwestern – 87
7. Bethel – 76
8. Ottawa – 70
9. Bethany – 50
10. Saint Mary – 48
11. York – 46
12. Tabor – 41
13. Avila – 33

