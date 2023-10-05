KWU Partners With Community Colleges

Kansas Wesleyan University in partnering with a couple of Kansas community colleges. The Salina school has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Allen Community College in Iola and Seward County Community College in Liberal.

According to KWU, they will place signage in the primary athletic facility at Allen CC. This builds off a recent agreement with Ad Astra Radio in Iola, where KWU runs several ads daily. At Seward, the university will have signage on the baseball scoreboard, where both Seward’s program and the Rocky Mountain Baseball League’s Liberal Bee Jays play. KWU will also receive a logo on the Seward athletic page, linking to KWU’s community college scholarship offering, and mentions by the public address announcer during several sports.

“KWU believes in clear, simple paths for students,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Community colleges share that belief, as those institutions are integrated into their communities, with grassroots connections that draw in students in unique ways. We want those students to know that we value their experiences, their education and their knowledge, and that they can find similar community here at Kansas Wesleyan.”

Both agreements cover multiple academic years.

These agreements build off of KWU’s November 2023 announcement of the Kansas Advancement Scholarship, a guarantee of at least $20,000 per year in financial assistance for any graduate of a Kansas community college. The university is also part of the Kansas Independent College Association’s global transfer and course articulation agreement with the state’s community college system. This means that any student graduating from a Kansas community college has automatically completed their KWU general studies requirements. This simplifies the student’s pathway to earning a bachelor’s degree.

