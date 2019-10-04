Salina, KS

KWU Offers 50% Tuition Scholarship for United Methodist Church Members

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityOctober 4, 2019

Kansas Wesleyan University has announced a 50% tuition scholarship available to all members of the United Methodist Church.

“We were founded on John Wesley’s principles and have a rich history with the United Methodist Church,” stated Dr. Matt Thompson, President and CEO of KWU. “This scholarship provides an opportunity for students who have an affiliation with the Church to continue their faith journey at a Methodist institution.”

KWU, which has been affiliated with the UMC for more than 130 years, will require a grade point average of 3.0 and a letter from the church where membership is held in order to receive the scholarship. This will not affect a student’s eligibility for other scholarships, including “Dollars for Scholars” offered by the United Methodist Higher Education Foundation.

“Our ties with the Methodist Church are important to us,” said Jeff Bieber, chair of KWU’s Board of Trustees. “KWU has been through many changes over the years, but our affiliation with the UMC has remained a constant. We are excited to demonstrate that with this offering.”

For more information on this program or other student financial aid options, please contact the KWU Student Services Office at (785) 833-4319.

