KWU Offering Free Concert

Kansas Wesleyan UniversityMarch 17, 2019

The Kansas Wesleyan University Philharmonic Choir and String Orchestra both will be performing a free concert on Tuesday, March 19, at the University United Methodist Church.

The music, based on the performances by the two ensembles at last month’s Kansas Music Educators Association conference in Wichita, will be at 7:30 p.m.

The two premier ensembles both were invited to perform at the KMEA based on blind auditions. The honor of two groups from one school was an unusual circumstance, and Dr. Ken Hakoda, chair of the Department of Music at KWU, said he would like the community to have an opportunity to see similar student performances.

The choir and orchestra performed at several cities in Kansas and Colorado during Spring Music Tour (pictured).

 

