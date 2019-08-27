KWU Nursing Program Receives Mabee Foundation Grant

Kansas Wesleyan University has received a $750,000 challenge grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation toward renovation of the new $4.5 million Nursing Education Center.

The funding from the Mabee Foundation will be awarded to the university as a challenge grant requiring the remaining $3.76 million for the Nursing Education Center to be raised in cash and multi-year pledge commitments by January 31, 2020. The Nursing Education Center campaign has generated local support from Salina Regional Health Center ($1 million) and the Jack and Donna Vanier Family ($1 million), as well as from alumni and friends of the university (more than $500,000).

The university is seeking a total of $5 million for the Nursing program; funds above the $4.5M Nursing Education Center campaign will secure annual and endowed scholarships for Nursing students, faculty development, equipment and technology.

This is the third building in the past 15 years the Foundation has supported on the KWU campus. The Student Activities Center was opened in 2005 with Mabee Foundation funding, and the Graves Family Sports Complex, opened in 2015, was completed with a $750,000 grant from the Foundation.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, providing momentum for alumni and friends of KWU to join us with an investment in the future of Kansas Wesleyan University and our Nursing program,” said Ken Oliver, senior director of development. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to receive this grant from the Mabee Foundation and for everyone who has supported the new Nursing Education Center. Through the generosity of our current and future donors we will be able to ensure the success of this campaign.”

Renovations on the 13,400-square-foot building will begin when the campaign is fully funded. Thirteen juniors are enrolled in the two-year program this fall, and five seniors will graduate in May.

—

KWU Photo