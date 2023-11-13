KWU Nursing Earns Accreditation Again

The nursing program at Kansas Wesleyan University has earned accreditation again.

According to the school, Monday marked a day of celebration for Kansas Wesleyan’s Nursing program as the university revealed that the program had earned national accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for the second consecutive cycle. KWU Nursing met all four accreditation standards with no concerns from the CCNE board.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our Nursing faculty and Nursing Education Coordinator,” said Janeane Houchin, chair of the Department of Nursing Education. “They worked tirelessly to make sure we were ready for last spring’s site visit, because we know how important accreditation is for our students. It opens doors and creates opportunities for them, and that’s what our ultimate goal is to make sure our students are prepared to be the best nurses they can be. We’re grateful for everyone across campus who supported this effort, as well, and thankful for the momentum our program has through relationships in the community.”

“It’s a great time to be a Coyote, and the Nursing program is a key reason why,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “There has been momentum around the program for years, but to have accreditation for a significant period of time is important. It lets our tremendous faculty focus on growing our program, and it allows the university to continue to foster partnerships in the region that can better serve both our students and the community. We believe our commitment to Nursing is a key part of our commitment to the north-central Kansas area, as we look to better serve the community that does so much for our students.”

Nursing has been a flagship program at Kansas Wesleyan for decades and has had significant influence in the community, both with other institutions, such as Asbury School of Nursing, and with facilities such as Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC), where many graduates work after earning their degrees. KWU offers a scholarship specific to SRHC employees and their dependents, as a recognition of the importance of that relationship.

The CCNE accreditation announced Monday will run through March 2033.