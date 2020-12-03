Salina, KS

KWU Names Two Eisenhower Scholarship Recipients

Todd PittengerDecember 3, 2020

A pair of incoming first-year students were recently awarded Kansas Wesleyan’s top scholarship, the Eisenhower Scholarship.

According to KWU, Katherine Madsen (Hiawatha, Kansas/Hiawatha HS) and Alayna Behrman (Craig, Colorado/Moffat County HS) were the two recipients. Madsen is the soon-to-be valedictorian at Hiawatha High School and intends to major in Biology (pre-med), as does Behrman, who plans to be an ER/trauma surgeon.

 Both will receive a full tuition scholarship to the university, after standing out from other applicants during the mid-November virtual event.

 “Through the process, it became clear that both Katherine and Alayna exemplified everything we look for in a Kansas Wesleyan student,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “Whether it was their exploits in the classroom, their community service, or their work in activities or athletics, they stood out from the beginning. We’re proud to award the Eisenhower Scholarship to both of them, and can’t wait to have them on campus.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020.

