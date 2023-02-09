KWU Music to Present at Workshop

Kansas Wesleyan University’s Department of Music will present at this year’s Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) in-service workshop.

According to KWU, the event will be held in Wichita and take place from Thursday, Feb. 23, to Saturday, Feb. 25.

Dr. James McAllister, department chair and director of bands, will present a clinic on the challenges facing small high school bands called, “My High School Band has Eight Students. Now What?” on Friday, Feb. 24, at noon.

“This clinic will focus on practical strategies to engage students and work toward curricular goals, despite the small size of the group,” McAllister said. “There are many challenges facing the small-school band director, but often the benefits of having a smaller group are overlooked. This session is designed to approach the topic from a positive viewpoint.”

The Music Department will host a booth in the conference’s exhibit area to meet and greet potential students, alumni and friends of the department.

For more information on KMEA, please visit www.ksmea.org.

_ _ _

KWU Photo