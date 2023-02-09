Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 32 °

KWU Music to Present at Workshop

Todd PittengerFebruary 9, 2023

Kansas Wesleyan University’s Department of Music will present at this year’s Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) in-service workshop.

According to KWU,  the event will be held in Wichita and take place from Thursday, Feb. 23, to Saturday, Feb. 25.

Dr. James McAllister, department chair and director of bands, will present a clinic on the challenges facing small high school bands called, “My High School Band has Eight Students. Now What?” on Friday, Feb. 24, at noon.

“This clinic will focus on practical strategies to engage students and work toward curricular goals, despite the small size of the group,” McAllister said. “There are many challenges facing the small-school band director, but often the benefits of having a smaller group are overlooked. This session is designed to approach the topic from a positive viewpoint.”

The Music Department will host a booth in the conference’s exhibit area to meet and greet potential students, alumni and friends of the department.

For more information on KMEA, please visit www.ksmea.org.

_ _ _

KWU Photo

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

KWU Music to Present at Workshop

Kansas Wesleyan University’s Department of Music will present at this year’s Kansas Music Educat...

February 9, 2023 Comments

Concordia wins at Abilene for First...

Sports News

February 8, 2023

FBI Presence in Salina

Kansas News

February 8, 2023

Three Arrests in Salina Murder Case

Top News

February 8, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Music to Present at W...
February 9, 2023Comments
FBI Presence in Salina
February 8, 2023Comments
Window Damaged by Pellet ...
February 8, 2023Comments
Former KWU Student Living...
February 8, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra