KWU Music Student Wins Top Award

Kansas Wesleyan University music student Rebekah Hillis won first prize last week at the 2019 Kansas American String Teachers Association Solo Competition on Violin in Wichita.

According to KWU, Hillis won the opportunity to perform at the Kansas Music Educators Association In-Service Workshop Luncheon in Wichita. She performed the 1st Mov of the Lalo Symphonie Espagnole.

The last time Kansas Wesleyan students took a first place at the KMEA convention was in 2017 when the Honors Quartet was honored. That group included Caroline Beckman, Alicia Mora, Taylor McClain and Thomas Forrester.

“The music department is incredibly proud of all our students’ work at KMEA,” said Dr. Ken Hakoda, chair of the KWU music department. “Hillis’s commitment to excellence is one of the many shining stars at KWU, and we couldn’t be any more proud of her achievements.”

Hillis is a sophomore music education major in Violin.