KWU Music Season Begins Tuesday

Kansas Wesleyan UniversitySeptember 26, 2021

Tuesday evening will mark the beginning of a new musical season at Kansas Wesleyan, in more ways than one. The Department of Music will open its annual concert schedule with a 7:30 p.m. performance of the Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and String Orchestra.

The event will also mark the department’s initial public performance under new chair Dr. James McAllister, who took over the leadership role in August.

Tuesday’s concert will be open to the public and free of charge. In accordance with KWU’s COVID-19 protocols, face coverings must be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The show may also be seen live on the KWU Student Media YouTube page, accessible at https://youtu.be/SLkQINpKSFg.

To view the entire 2021-22 KWU Fine Arts schedule, please visit http://www.kwu.edu/finearts.

