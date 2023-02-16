Salina, KS

KWU Music Opens Spring Schedule Sunday

Todd PittengerFebruary 16, 2023

Kansas Wesleyan’s Department of Music will begin its spring schedule of on-campus performances Sunday, when the university’s choral and jazz ensembles perform in Sams Chapel. The event gets underway at 2 p.m. and admission is free.

According to KWU, The Philharmonic Choir, conducted by Dr. Anne Gassmann, will perform “Gloria” from Mozart’s Mass in C Major, K. 317, the Sanctus from French composer Gabriel Faure’s Requiem and a contemporary piece called “The Honey Bee” from “The Bee and the Frog” by David von Kampen.

The Wesleyan Chorale, also conducted by Dr. Gassmann, will perform “Sing we and chant it” by English Renaissance composer Thomas Morley, an arrangement of Louis Armstrong’s popular hit “What a Wonderful World,” and “It’s You I Like,” composed by Fred Rogers.

The KWU Jazz Ensemble, directed by Steve Lueth, will provide a selection of standard jazz repertoire pieces, including Hoagy Carmichael’s “Georgia on My Mind,” “Summertime” by George Gershwin and “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima.

 

