KWU Music Has Busy Fall Schedule

Kansas Wesleyan University ensembles will celebrate special occasions with live music this fall semester.

According to the school, all the ensembles and groups will perform in a collage concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 in Sams Chapel as part of Family Weekend, which will be Sept. 26 and 27.

The Philharmonic Choir will help the Salina Symphony celebrate outer space with “Beyond the Planets” at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Stiefel Theatre in downtown Salina. The choir also will offer its fall concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in Sams Chapel, and various KWU groups will take part in “Music & Motors,” a special, ticketed event at The Garage Automotive Museum on Oct. 16.

The ensembles will take part in Homecoming, Oct. 23-26, with a collage concert at 1 p.m. Oct. 25 in Sams Chapel. Included with that concert will be the KWU Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

November will see a three-day block of concerts, with a Percussion Ensemble concert on Nov. 19, Jazz and Wind ensembles performing on Nov. 20, and guest percussion artist Dr. Caitlin Jones on Nov. 21. All three will start at 7 p.m. in Sams Chapel.

December celebrations will kick off with the String Orchestra and Percussion and Wind ensembles offering a concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in Sams Chapel. Then the Christmas events kick into high gear with KWU’s traditional “Christmas by Candlelight” at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 in Sams Chapel.

The Wesleyan Chorale will make a joyful noise with the Salina Symphony’s Christmas Festival at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Stiefel Theatre.

All concerts in Sams Chapel are free and open to the public. For more information about these, or the KWU event at The Garage, please go to www.kwu.edu/events.

For tickets to the Salina Symphony concerts, go to www.salinasymphony.org or call 785-823-8309.