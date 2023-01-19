Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 26 °

KWU Music Faculty Member to Perform Recital Sunday

Todd PittengerJanuary 19, 2023

The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will hold its first performance of the spring semester this Sunday.

According to the school, a solo voice recital by faculty member Dr. Anne Gassmann is scheduled. The event gets underway at 2 p.m. at University United Methodist Church, and the performance is free and open to the public.

Gassmann, the director of choral music and voice at KWU, also conducts the Philharmonic Choir and Wesleyan Chorale, in addition to teaching applied voice and vocal-related courses. She continues to perform as both an ensemble member and soloist throughout the Midwest. Gassmann received her Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Prior to her doctoral work, Gassmann taught middle and high school in the upper Midwest.

Sunday’s program will include works by Monteverdi, J.S. Bach, Claude Debussy, Leonard Bernstein, and Andrew Lloyd Webber, just to name several. It will also include two duets with soprano Katie Comley ’22, who now serves as a vocal music director in Scott City.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

KWU Music Faculty Member to Perform...

The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will hold its first performance of the spring semester this ...

January 19, 2023 Comments

Shockers Snap Skid with Comeback Wi...

Sports News

January 19, 2023

Strong Second Half Propels Jayhawks...

Sports News

January 19, 2023

Coyotes drop 62-56 decision to Beth...

Sports News

January 19, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Music Faculty Member ...
January 19, 2023Comments
Active Shooter / Security...
January 18, 2023Comments
10 Most Wanted Arrests
January 18, 2023Comments
Trespassing Leads to Warr...
January 18, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra