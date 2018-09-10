Salina, KS

KWU Moves Up Five Spots to No. 16 in NAIA Poll

KCAC ReleaseSeptember 10, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan jumped up to No. 16, Sterling dropped to No. 25, and Tabor and Avila both received votes in the first NAIA Football Coaches’ Poll, the national office announced Monday.

2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll One (Sept. 10, 2018)

RANK            LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]   RECORD       FINAL POINTS

1          1          Saint Francis (Ind.) [16]          2-0       366
2          3          Morningside (Iowa)    2-0       351
3          4          Southern Oregon         2-0       339
4          5          Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-0       324
5          7          Northwestern (Iowa)  2-0       308
6          15        Marian (Ind.)   2-0       289
7          2          Reinhardt (Ga.)           1-1       274
8          16        Concordia (Mich.)       2-0       246
9          7          Georgetown (Ky.)       1-1       227
10        10        Grand View (Iowa)    1-1       218
11        NR      Evangel (Mo.) 3-0       217
12        9          Baker (Kan.)   1-1       196
13        14        Langston (Okla.)         1-0       189
14        20        Rocky Mountain (Mont.)        2-1       165
15        12        Benedictine (Kan.)      2-1       151
16        21        Kansas Wesleyan        2-0       147
17        NR      Cumberlands (Ky.)     3-0       127
18        11        Southeastern (Fla.)      1-1       126
19        NR      Bethel (Tenn.) 2-0       111
20        13        Dickinson State (N.D.)           1-1       106
21        6          Saint Xavier (Ill.)        1-2       101
22        22        Arizona Christian        2-0       96
23        NR      Montana Tech 1-0       88
24        NR      Midland (Neb.)           2-0       44
25        17        Sterling (Kan.)            1-1       30

Dropped from the Top 25: Faulkner (Ala.), Tabor (Kan.), SAGU (Texas), Campbellsville (Tenn.), Dakota State (S.D.)

Others Receiving Votes: Montana Western 14, Faulkner (Ala.) 10, Webber International (Fla.) 7, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 7, Tabor (Kan.) 7, SAGU (Texas) 6, Keiser (Fla.) 5, Avila (Mo.) 5, Hastings (Neb.) 4, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

