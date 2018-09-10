KWU Moves Up Five Spots to No. 16 in NAIA Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan jumped up to No. 16, Sterling dropped to No. 25, and Tabor and Avila both received votes in the first NAIA Football Coaches’ Poll, the national office announced Monday.
2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll One (Sept. 10, 2018)
RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS
1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) [16] 2-0 366
2 3 Morningside (Iowa) 2-0 351
3 4 Southern Oregon 2-0 339
4 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-0 324
5 7 Northwestern (Iowa) 2-0 308
6 15 Marian (Ind.) 2-0 289
7 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 1-1 274
8 16 Concordia (Mich.) 2-0 246
9 7 Georgetown (Ky.) 1-1 227
10 10 Grand View (Iowa) 1-1 218
11 NR Evangel (Mo.) 3-0 217
12 9 Baker (Kan.) 1-1 196
13 14 Langston (Okla.) 1-0 189
14 20 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 2-1 165
15 12 Benedictine (Kan.) 2-1 151
16 21 Kansas Wesleyan 2-0 147
17 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 3-0 127
18 11 Southeastern (Fla.) 1-1 126
19 NR Bethel (Tenn.) 2-0 111
20 13 Dickinson State (N.D.) 1-1 106
21 6 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 1-2 101
22 22 Arizona Christian 2-0 96
23 NR Montana Tech 1-0 88
24 NR Midland (Neb.) 2-0 44
25 17 Sterling (Kan.) 1-1 30
Dropped from the Top 25: Faulkner (Ala.), Tabor (Kan.), SAGU (Texas), Campbellsville (Tenn.), Dakota State (S.D.)
Others Receiving Votes: Montana Western 14, Faulkner (Ala.) 10, Webber International (Fla.) 7, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 7, Tabor (Kan.) 7, SAGU (Texas) 6, Keiser (Fla.) 5, Avila (Mo.) 5, Hastings (Neb.) 4, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3.