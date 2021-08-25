Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 107 ° | Lo: 79 °

KWU Men’s Soccer Tripped up by USAO in Season Opener

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 25, 2021

Israel Good (FR/Beaumont, Calif.) scored the first goal of the 2021 season for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes in the 14th minute, but it wasn’t enough as Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) answered with six goals to come away with a 6-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

USAO’s Angelo Lenndertse had the equalizer for the Drovers in the 24th minute and Malik Hasanovic put the Drovers up in the 34th minute.

USAO led 2-1 at the half.

The Drovers added four goals in the second half to extend their lead.

USAO outshot KWU 19-5 in the match. Five different Coyotes, Jesus Macias, Emmanuel Becerra (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.), Good, Ivis Gutierrez (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) and Keenan Kropp (SR/Plant City, Fla.), each had one shot. Oswaldo Diaz-Lopez (FR/Bryan, Texas) had five saves in goal for the Coyotes.

Wesleyan is off until September 1, when the Coyotes head to Goodwell, Okla. to face Oklahoma Panhandle State. KWU returns home on September 4 to face Concordia (Neb.).

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KWU Women’s Soccer Falls to USAO in Sea...

August 25, 2021 8:57 am

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/23

August 24, 2021 9:22 am

Beckett and Hardacre earn KCAC Volleyball Wee...

 8:33 am

KW volleyball knocks off Morningside to finis...

August 22, 2021 12:11 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

KWU Men’s Soccer Tripped up b...

Israel Good (FR/Beaumont, Calif.) scored the first goal of the 2021 season for the Kansas Wesleyan ...

August 25, 2021 Comments

KWU Women’s Soccer Falls to U...

Sports News

August 25, 2021

Streak snapped as Singer, defense s...

Sports News

August 24, 2021

Hansen Foundation Donates Farm Prop...

Kansas News

August 24, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hansen Foundation Donates...
August 24, 2021Comments
Stolen Truck in Salina
August 24, 2021Comments
Vehicle Accident at Crawf...
August 24, 2021Comments
Petition Proposed Ordinan...
August 23, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices