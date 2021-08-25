KWU Men’s Soccer Tripped up by USAO in Season Opener

Israel Good (FR/Beaumont, Calif.) scored the first goal of the 2021 season for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes in the 14th minute, but it wasn’t enough as Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) answered with six goals to come away with a 6-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

USAO’s Angelo Lenndertse had the equalizer for the Drovers in the 24th minute and Malik Hasanovic put the Drovers up in the 34th minute.

USAO led 2-1 at the half.

The Drovers added four goals in the second half to extend their lead.

USAO outshot KWU 19-5 in the match. Five different Coyotes, Jesus Macias, Emmanuel Becerra (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.), Good, Ivis Gutierrez (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) and Keenan Kropp (SR/Plant City, Fla.), each had one shot. Oswaldo Diaz-Lopez (FR/Bryan, Texas) had five saves in goal for the Coyotes.

Wesleyan is off until September 1, when the Coyotes head to Goodwell, Okla. to face Oklahoma Panhandle State. KWU returns home on September 4 to face Concordia (Neb.).