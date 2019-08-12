Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 70 °

KWU Men’s Soccer Picked to Finish Second in 2019 KCAC Race

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 12, 2019

Oklahoma Wesleyan is favored to win the Kansas Conference men’s soccer title this fall. And that suits Kansas Wesleyan coach Diego Cocon and his team just fine – again.

OKWU received 10 of 13 first place votes and 142 points in the KCAC preseason poll released Friday. Cocon’s Coyotes were second with 134 points and the remaining three first-place votes.

It’s a scenario similar to 2018, when Oklahoma Wesleyan was the odds-on favorite but had no answers for KWU. The Coyotes defeated OKWU 4-2 on Oct. 27 at Graves Family Sports Complex, handing the No. 2-ranked Eagles just their second loss. The victory propelled Wesleyan to the conference championship with a spotless 12-0 record.

Proving the victory wasn’t a fluke, Wesleyan prevailed again two weeks later, defeating OKWU 3-2 in the KCAC Tournament’s championship at Graves Family Sports Complex. The victory secured a berth in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.

Cocon, who enters his third season, has several top players returning this fall, including defenders Jorge Mejia (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) and Jose Escobedo (SR/Salina, Kan.), forward Yader Rodriguez (SR/Managua, Nicaragua) and midfielder Radley Arnold (SR/Hutchinson, Kan.).

KWU scrimmages Cowley College at 6 p.m., August 20 at Graves Family Sports Complex before opening the season against The Master’s at 3 p.m. August 31 in Santa Clarita, Calif. The Coyotes play No. 16-ranked Hastings at 7 p.m., September 6 in their home opener.

McPherson’s third in the KCAC poll with 106 points, followed by Friends (83 points) and York (67) in the top five. Ottawa (65), Tabor (60), Southwestern (40), Avila (39), Sterling (31), Saint Mary and Bethel (27 each) and Bethany (26) round out the poll.

2019 KCAC Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 142 (10)
2. Kansas Wesleyan – 134 (3)
3. McPherson – 106
4. Friends – 83
5. York – 67
6. Ottawa – 65
7. Tabor – 60
8. Southwestern – 40
9. Avila – 39
10. Sterling – 31
T11. Saint Mary – 27
T11. Bethel – 27
13. Bethany – 26

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

KWU Women’s Soccer Picked to Repeat as ...

August 12, 2019 9:58 am

Volleyball Picked to Finish Second in 2019 KC...

 9:54 am

AUDIO: KWU Picked No. 1, Bethany No. 11 at KC...

August 1, 2019 5:25 pm

Henrik Sohn Selected as Kansas Wesleyan Women...

July 26, 2019 1:51 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

KWU Women’s Soccer Picked to ...

Kansas Wesleyan is favored to defend its Kansas Conference women's soccer title this fall. Despit...

August 12, 2019 Comments

KWU Men’s Soccer Picked to Fi...

Sports News

August 12, 2019

Volleyball Picked to Finish Second ...

Sports News

August 12, 2019

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Ap...

Top News

August 12, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Motorist Alert: School St...
August 12, 2019Comments
Last Hurrah of Summer
August 11, 2019Comments
The Little Band That Coul...
August 11, 2019Comments
Share a Story Program Put...
August 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH