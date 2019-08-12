KWU Men’s Soccer Picked to Finish Second in 2019 KCAC Race

Oklahoma Wesleyan is favored to win the Kansas Conference men’s soccer title this fall. And that suits Kansas Wesleyan coach Diego Cocon and his team just fine – again.

OKWU received 10 of 13 first place votes and 142 points in the KCAC preseason poll released Friday. Cocon’s Coyotes were second with 134 points and the remaining three first-place votes.

It’s a scenario similar to 2018, when Oklahoma Wesleyan was the odds-on favorite but had no answers for KWU. The Coyotes defeated OKWU 4-2 on Oct. 27 at Graves Family Sports Complex, handing the No. 2-ranked Eagles just their second loss. The victory propelled Wesleyan to the conference championship with a spotless 12-0 record.

Proving the victory wasn’t a fluke, Wesleyan prevailed again two weeks later, defeating OKWU 3-2 in the KCAC Tournament’s championship at Graves Family Sports Complex. The victory secured a berth in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.

Cocon, who enters his third season, has several top players returning this fall, including defenders Jorge Mejia (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) and Jose Escobedo (SR/Salina, Kan.), forward Yader Rodriguez (SR/Managua, Nicaragua) and midfielder Radley Arnold (SR/Hutchinson, Kan.).

KWU scrimmages Cowley College at 6 p.m., August 20 at Graves Family Sports Complex before opening the season against The Master’s at 3 p.m. August 31 in Santa Clarita, Calif. The Coyotes play No. 16-ranked Hastings at 7 p.m., September 6 in their home opener.

McPherson’s third in the KCAC poll with 106 points, followed by Friends (83 points) and York (67) in the top five. Ottawa (65), Tabor (60), Southwestern (40), Avila (39), Sterling (31), Saint Mary and Bethel (27 each) and Bethany (26) round out the poll.