Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 57 °

KWU Men’s Soccer falls to Sterling 2-0

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 3, 2021

STERLING – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer dropped a 2-0 decision to Sterling on Saturday afternoon at the Sterling College pitch.

The first half was played relatively evenly, but in the second half, Sterling would net both its goals.

The first goal came in the 60th minute when Jacobo Sanfeliu scored off an assist by Baldemar Martinez. Sterling’s second goal also came by Sanfeliu on a set piece on a corner kick in the 85th minute.

Wesleyan was unable to rally to find a goal down the stretch.

Sterling outshot the Coyotes 22-9 in the match. Odvan Gomez (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) led the Coyotes with three.

KWU hosts York on Wednesday at 7:30 at Graves Family Sports Complex.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Randalle stellar again, defense dominates as ...

October 3, 2021 12:19 am

Wesleyan Women’s Soccer dominates in 2-...

 12:12 am

Wesleyan Volleyball wins sixth straight in sw...

September 30, 2021 8:24 am

KWU Women’s Soccer weathers storm, blan...

 8:24 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Randalle stellar again, defense dom...

Isaiah Randalle (JR/Sacramento, Calif.) is on a hot streak few quarterbacks have enjoyed at any lev...

October 3, 2021 Comments

K-State Can’t Complete Comeba...

Sports News

October 3, 2021

Cyclones Top Visiting Jayhawks on S...

Sports News

October 3, 2021

Wesleyan Women’s Soccer domin...

Sports News

October 3, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KSU Salina Names Strong H...
October 2, 2021Comments
Public Transportation Lea...
October 2, 2021Comments
1 New COVID Death, 36 New...
October 1, 2021Comments
Brave New Program For KSU...
October 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices