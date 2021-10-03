KWU Men’s Soccer falls to Sterling 2-0

STERLING – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer dropped a 2-0 decision to Sterling on Saturday afternoon at the Sterling College pitch.

The first half was played relatively evenly, but in the second half, Sterling would net both its goals.

The first goal came in the 60th minute when Jacobo Sanfeliu scored off an assist by Baldemar Martinez. Sterling’s second goal also came by Sanfeliu on a set piece on a corner kick in the 85th minute.

Wesleyan was unable to rally to find a goal down the stretch.

Sterling outshot the Coyotes 22-9 in the match. Odvan Gomez (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) led the Coyotes with three.

KWU hosts York on Wednesday at 7:30 at Graves Family Sports Complex.