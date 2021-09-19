KWU Men’s Soccer falls to No. 4 Oklahoma Wesleyan 5-1

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – Kansas Wesleyan scored an early goal against fourth-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan, but the Eagles answered with five straight to come away with a 5-1 win on Saturday at the OKWU pitch.

Alfonso Lopez (JR/Fontana, Calif.) scored KWU’s lone goal in the fifth minute, but OKWU quickly responded with an equalizer in the seventh minute.

The Eagles took the lead with a goal in the 28th minute and led 2-1 at the half.

OKWU added three more in the second half for the win.

OKWU outshot the Coyotes 28-4 in the match. Oswaldo Diaz-Lopez (FR/Bryan, Texas) had eight saves in goal for the Coyotes.

Up next for the Coyotes will be a match against Ottawa on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex. The match time has changed due to the postponement of the women’s match between KWU and Ottawa.