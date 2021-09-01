Salina, KS

KWU men’s Soccer drops game to Panhandle State

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 1, 2021

GOODWELL, Okla. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer fell to Oklahoma Panhandle State University 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Anchor D Stadium.

The loss drops the Coyotes to 0-2 on the season before KWU hosts Concordia (Neb.) on Saturday night at 7:30 at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

OPSU scored two first half goals in the 14th and 42nd minutes. The second goal came on a penalty after a foul was committed in the box by the Coyotes.

The Aggies added two more in the second half in the 46th and 65th minutes to extend their lead.

OPSU outshot the Coyotes 12-6 in the match. Odvan Gomez (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) led the Coyotes with two shots.

The Coyotes return to action on Saturday hosting Concordia.

