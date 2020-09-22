KWU Men’s Golf wins Ottawa Fall Invitational, B Team places sixth

LAWRENCE – Troy Watson (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) carded a second-round 69 to win the Ottawa Fall Invitational individual title, and help the Coyotes with a wire-to-wire win in the tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Eagle Bend. The KWU B-team earned a sixth place finish in the tournament.

It’s the first win of the season for the Coyotes, who most recently placed fourth at the NAIA Top-25-laden Southern Plains Collegiate in Oklahoma City last week.

Wesleyan recorded the low round of the day both Monday (297) and Tuesday (299), to hold off both Metropolitan Community College and Park (Mo.) by three shots. KWU finished with a 596, while Metro CC (299-300) and Park (298-301) both finished with a 599 to tie for second.

Rockhurst (Mo.) was fourth with a 603 (302-301), Concordia (Neb.) was fifth with a 615 (304-311), KWU’s B-team was sixth with a 622 (307-315), Rockhurst’s B-team was seventh with a 626 (317-309), Ottawa (312-316) and Southwestern (322-306) tied for eighth with a 628, Baker was tenth with a 635 (318-317) and Central Christian was 11th with a 661 (332-329).

Watson shot 3-under for the tournament with a 141 to win by three shots over Park’s Matt Percy. Logan Vacca (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) was third with a 1-over 145 (72-73), Ethan Vikander (FR/Aberdeen, S.D.) tied for 27th with a 155 (79-76), Matthew Frericks was 34th with a 159 (78-81) and Trevor Watson (SO/Coffeyville, Kan.) was tied for 35th with a 160 (75-85) to round out the A-team scoring for the Coyotes.

Trevor Oberg (SO/McCook, Neb.) led the KWU B-team with a 151 (74-77) to finish tied for tenth. Austin Odom (SR/Sanger, Texas) tied for 17th with a 152 (77-75), Landon Berquist (SO/Lawrence, Kan.) was tied for 20th with a 153 (76-77), Cameron Becker (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) was tied for 48th with a 166 (80-86), and Zac Cepure (SR/Lincoln, Neb.) was tied for 56th with a 172 (80-92).

The Coyotes are back in action in a week, hosting the KWU Fall Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at the Salina Country Club.