KWU men’s Golf picks up win at CBC Mustang Invitational

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf led wire-to-wire and Troy Watson (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) would pick up his third tournament win of the year as the No. 14 ranked Coyotes won the CBC Mustang Invitational held on Monday and Tuesday at the Country Club of Arkansas.

The Coyotes posted round scored of 289 and 295 for a 584, 8-over par, to win the tournament by seven shots over Southwestern Christian (Okla.).

Watson, who was named the KCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week on Tuesday, finished with two sub-par rounds in the tournament, carding a first round 71, and a final round 68 to finish with a 5-under 139 for the tournament. He was two shots better than Central Baptist’s Spencer Labarbera who shot a 141.

Logan Vacca (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.), the tournament’s first round clubhouse leader after opening with a 67, finished fourth with a 1-over 145. Ethan Vikander (FR/Aberdeen, S.D.) finished in 4-way tie for fifth with a 146 (75-71). Landon Berquist (FR/Lawrence, Kan.) tied for 25th with a 154 (76-78) and Trevor Watson (FR/Coffeyville, Kan.) tied for 37th with a 159 (79-80).

Southwestern Christian was second in the team standings with a 591, Williams Baptist was third with a 594, Lyon was fourth with a 602 and Central Baptist rounded out the Top 5 of the 12 team field with a 603.

Wesleyan is back in action next Monday and Tuesday in Broken Arrow, Okla., for the First Leg of the KCAC Championships at Battle Creek. KWU then hosts the KWU Spring Invitational the following week at the Salina Country Club.