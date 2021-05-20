KWU Men’s Golf Makes Cut after Second Round at NAIA Nationals

SILVIS, Ill. – Kansas Wesleyan made the cut. Thanks to a second round 295, the Coyotes moved up four spots in the team standings, into a 3-way tie for eighth at the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships at TPC Deere Run on Wednesday.

This is the second time the Coyotes have survived the cut in as many appearances in the NAIA National Championships. KWU made the cut in 2019, finishing 13th in the final standings.

The 295 score for the Coyotes is also the lowest for the team at the National Championships. KWU twice carded a 299 in the 2019 event.

The NAIA cuts the field from 30 teams to 17 teams, and any individuals in the Top 40, not on a team that made the cut, including any ties after the second round of the tournament.

After Tuesday’s 305 in the first round, KWU took advantage of better weather conditions on Wednesday which immediately led to lower scores.

The Coyotes, who were tied for 12th after the first day of the tournament moved up four spots with a two round score of 600, and share the eighth spot in the standings with Houston-Victoria and Oklahoma City.

Troy Watson (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) shot a 3-under 68 in the second round, moving up 32 spots in the individual standings to sit in eighth with a 143, 1-over for the tournament. Landon Berquist (FR/Lawrence, Kan.) is tied for 48th with a 151, Logan Vacca (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) and Ethan Vikander (FR/Aberdeen, S.D.) are part of a group tied for 74th with a 154, and Trevor Watson (FR/Coffeyville, Kan.) is tied for 113th with a 158.

There are a total of 158 golfers in the field and 30 teams before Wednesday’s cut.

The third round of the tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.