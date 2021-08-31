Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 66 °

KWU Men’s Golf finishes 16th at U.C. Ferguson Classic

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 31, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf finished in 16th place at the U.C. Ferguson Classic hosted by Oklahoma City University on Monday and Tuesday at Lincoln Park Golf Course.

It was the season opening tournament for the Coyotes.

Trevor Watson (SO/Coffeyville, Kan.) led the Coyotes with a 217 for the three-round tournament, finishing in a tie for 35th place. Landon Berquist (SO/Lawrence, Kan.) finished tied for 46th with a 219, Ethan Vikander (SO/Aberdeen, S.D.) tied for 74th with a 225, Matthew Freriks (JR/Stinnett, Texas) was tied for 89th with a 230 and Cameron Becker (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) was 94th with a 232.

KWU also had a pair of individual players as Trevor Oberg (JR/McCook, Neb.) finished in a tie for 74th with a 225 and Victor Cascio (FR/Kansas City, Mo.) was 104th with a 238 for the tournament.

Host Oklahoma City ran away with the team title winning by 20 shots, posting an overall 37-under par score of 815 for the tournament. Oklahoma City’s Tres Hill and Matthis Lefevre from New Mexico Junior College tied for first with a 13-under 200.

The Coyotes will return to Oklahoma City next week to play in the Southwestern Christian Fall Invitational at Lake Hefner on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Wesleyan volleyball drops tightly contested m...

August 31, 2021 10:29 pm

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/30

 8:42 am

KWU Women’s Soccer upsets No. 17 Baker 3-2

August 30, 2021 9:47 am

KWU volleyball drops matches on second day of...

August 29, 2021 12:11 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Junis Returns in Royals Loss

KANSAS CITY -- It’s been an interesting season for Jakob Junis. After starting off in the R...

August 31, 2021 Comments

Wesleyan volleyball drops tightly c...

Sports News

August 31, 2021

KWU Men’s Golf finishes 16th ...

Sports News

August 31, 2021

COVID-19 Exposures at Recent Funera...

Kansas News

August 31, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID-19 Exposures at Rec...
August 31, 2021Comments
Evergy to Help With Hurri...
August 31, 2021Comments
Former Governor Ends Camp...
August 31, 2021Comments
Theft of Trailer
August 31, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices