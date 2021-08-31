KWU Men’s Golf finishes 16th at U.C. Ferguson Classic

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf finished in 16th place at the U.C. Ferguson Classic hosted by Oklahoma City University on Monday and Tuesday at Lincoln Park Golf Course.

It was the season opening tournament for the Coyotes.

Trevor Watson (SO/Coffeyville, Kan.) led the Coyotes with a 217 for the three-round tournament, finishing in a tie for 35th place. Landon Berquist (SO/Lawrence, Kan.) finished tied for 46th with a 219, Ethan Vikander (SO/Aberdeen, S.D.) tied for 74th with a 225, Matthew Freriks (JR/Stinnett, Texas) was tied for 89th with a 230 and Cameron Becker (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) was 94th with a 232.

KWU also had a pair of individual players as Trevor Oberg (JR/McCook, Neb.) finished in a tie for 74th with a 225 and Victor Cascio (FR/Kansas City, Mo.) was 104th with a 238 for the tournament.

Host Oklahoma City ran away with the team title winning by 20 shots, posting an overall 37-under par score of 815 for the tournament. Oklahoma City’s Tres Hill and Matthis Lefevre from New Mexico Junior College tied for first with a 13-under 200.

The Coyotes will return to Oklahoma City next week to play in the Southwestern Christian Fall Invitational at Lake Hefner on Tuesday and Wednesday.