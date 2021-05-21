KWU Men’s Golf finishes 16th at NAIA Nationals, Watson ties for seventh

SILVIS, Ill. – The Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf team finished in 16th place at the NAIA National Championships on Friday at TPC Deere Run.

The Coyotes reached the final two rounds of the tournament by making the cut after Wednesday’s second round.

Wesleyan shot a 308 in the third round on Thursday and then closed the tournament with a 319, to finish with a four-round score of 1227.

Troy Watson (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) led the Coyotes with a Top 10 finish, finishing tied for seventh with a final score of 289. He shot a 72 in the third round and closed out with a 74 in Friday’s final round.

Landon Berquist (FR/Lawrence, Kan.) tied for 53rd with a 305, Ethan Vikander (FR/Aberdeen, S.D.) tied for 78th with a 316, Logan Vacca (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) was 84th with a 321, and Trevor Watson (FR/Coffeyville, Kan.) was 86th with a 326.

Dalton State (Ga.) was the NAIA Men’s Golf National Champion, holding off a late charge from Texas Wesleyan. Dalton State finished with a team score of 1171, besting Texas Wesleyan by a shot. Keiser finished third with an 1176, Point (Ga.) was fourth with an 1177, and Campbellsville was fifth with an 1187.

Morningside’s Corey Matthey won the Individual National Championship with a 4-under par 280. He won by four shots over Dalton State’s Ben Rebne and Logan Smith, who both carded a 284 for the tournament.