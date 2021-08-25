Salina, KS

Now: 96 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 107 ° | Lo: 79 °

KWU Men’s Cross Country picked fourth in KCAC Preseason Poll

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 25, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan was picked to finish fourth in the 2021 KCAC Men’s Cross Country Preseason poll conducted by conference coaches and released by the conference office.

The Coyotes finished fourth in the conference championship last season as the poll mostly reflected the results of last November’s KCAC Championship held in Salina.

Wesleyan earned 100 points in the poll, which consisted of 12 of 13 institutions submitting ballots. KWU was just three points behind Tabor who received 103 points.

Saint Mary was the unanimous favorite in the poll, earning the maximum 132 possible points and 11 first-place votes. Coaches cannot vote for their own team in the poll.

Friends was second with 122 points and one first place vote, followed by Tabor with 103 and KWU.

McPherson and Ottawa tied for fifth with 73 points each, Southwestern was seventh with 72, Bethel was eighth with 70, Bethany was ninth with 61, York was 10th with 60, Avila was 11th with 25, Sterling was 12th with 24 and Oklahoma Wesleyan was 13th with 21 points.

The Coyotes open the season on September 3 at the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson.

2021 KCAC Men’s Cross Country Preseason Poll
1. Saint Mary – 132 (11)
2. Friends – 122 (1)
3. Tabor – 103
4. Kansas Wesleyan – 100
T5. McPherson – 73
T5. Ottawa – 73
7. Southwestern – 70
8. Bethel – 70
9. Bethany – 61
10. York – 60
11. Avila – 25
12. Sterling – 24
13. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 21

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Martinez and Deines named to KCAC Women’...

August 25, 2021 10:56 am

KWU Women’s Cross Country picked third ...

 10:54 am

KWU Men’s Soccer Tripped up by USAO in ...

 8:58 am

KWU Women’s Soccer Falls to USAO in Sea...

 8:57 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

2021 High School Football Tour – ...

Our High School Football Preview Tour continues to roll on. The Meridian Media sports staff is pr...

August 25, 2021 Comments

Martinez and Deines named to KCAC W...

Sports News

August 25, 2021

KWU Men’s Cross Country picke...

Sports News

August 25, 2021

KWU Women’s Cross Country pic...

Sports News

August 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Storage Unit Theft
August 25, 2021Comments
Paint Sprayer Stolen
August 25, 2021Comments
Hansen Foundation Donates...
August 24, 2021Comments
Stolen Truck in Salina
August 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices