KWU Men’s Cross Country picked fourth in KCAC Preseason Poll

Kansas Wesleyan was picked to finish fourth in the 2021 KCAC Men’s Cross Country Preseason poll conducted by conference coaches and released by the conference office.

The Coyotes finished fourth in the conference championship last season as the poll mostly reflected the results of last November’s KCAC Championship held in Salina.

Wesleyan earned 100 points in the poll, which consisted of 12 of 13 institutions submitting ballots. KWU was just three points behind Tabor who received 103 points.

Saint Mary was the unanimous favorite in the poll, earning the maximum 132 possible points and 11 first-place votes. Coaches cannot vote for their own team in the poll.

Friends was second with 122 points and one first place vote, followed by Tabor with 103 and KWU.

McPherson and Ottawa tied for fifth with 73 points each, Southwestern was seventh with 72, Bethel was eighth with 70, Bethany was ninth with 61, York was 10th with 60, Avila was 11th with 25, Sterling was 12th with 24 and Oklahoma Wesleyan was 13th with 21 points.

The Coyotes open the season on September 3 at the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson.