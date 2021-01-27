Salina, KS

KWU Men’s Basketball makes changes to schedule

KWU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 27, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Basketball has made changes to its upcoming schedule.

The game against Saint Mary, scheduled for January 30 in Salina has been canceled, and will not be rescheduled.

With the cancelation of the Saint Mary game, KWU will now play Bethel on Saturday, January 30, in Salina. JV will start at 2:30, Varsity at 5 p.m.

On February 8, the start time for the Varsity game against Bethany in Salina has been updated to 7:30 p.m.

Please check www.kwucoyotes.com for the latest schedule updates

