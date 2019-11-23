Salina, KS

KWU Men Stay Unbeaten in KCAC Play

KWU Athletics ReleaseNovember 23, 2019

WICHITA – The Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Basketball team continued the hot start to its season as the Coyotes improved to 3-0 in the KCAC and 6-2 overall in an 85-81 win over the Friends Falcons on Saturday at the Garvey Center.

The Coyotes again scorched the nets, shooting 58.7 percent from the field (27-of-46) and got another career high scoring performance from Brendon Ganaway (SR/Houston, Texas) as he scored 22 in the victory. Ganaway also handed out eight assists, had five rebounds and three steals in the game.

Friends built a 17-10 lead in the first half with 11:22 left, but the Coyotes rallied, getting back-to-back buckets from Ganaway to tie things up at 22-all with 6:51 left in the half. Andre Harris (SR/Sioux City, Iowa) hit a free throw to give the Coyotes a 23-22 lead but Friends would take a 26-23 lead with 4:49 to go before the break.

A triple by Ganaway tied things at 26-all, and with the score tied 31-all with 2:22 to go, the Coyotes would go on a 9-2 run to close the half and take a 40-33 lead into the intermission.

James Brooks (SR/Frontenac, Kan.) hit a 3-pointer with 16:44 to go in the second half giving the Coyotes a 51-36 lead. Wesleyan could never push the advantage to more than 15 in the game, hitting the difference three more times in the half.

Brayden White (JR/Topeka, Kan.) hit a free throw with 1:41 to go to give KWU a 79-69 lead.

Friends made things interesting down the stretch, getting within 6 at 80-74 with 1:21 to go, but the Coyotes would hit their charities as the Falcons got no closer than the final four-point differential in the game.

Ganaway’s 22 points led all scorers in the game while AJ Range (JR/Junction City, Kan.) had 16 and Brooks had 12 and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. KWU outrebounded the Falcons 37-28 as Range added six boards for KWU.

Wesleyan is back in action on Tuesday, hosting rival Bethany at 8 p.m. at Mabee Arena. The Swedes fell to 1-3 in the KCAC after a 113-83 loss to Ottawa on Saturday night in Lindsborg.

