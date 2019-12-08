KWU Men Fall in Heartbreaker to York 66-64

ORK, Neb. – York’s Tyreece Berry hit a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to thwart Kansas Wesleyan’s attempt at ending its losing streak as York came away with the 66-64 win over the Coyotes on Saturday at the Freeman Center.

The loss drops Wesleyan’s record to 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the KCAC.

The Coyotes battled back from an eight-point deficit with 8:29 left in the game at 55-47 to take a 58-57 lead with 5:51 left on a bucket by AJ Range (JR/Junction City, Kan.). After York reclaimed the lead, James Brooks (SR/Frontenac, Kan.) hit a 3-pointer to give the Coyotes a 61-59 lead with 4:11 to go.

York took a 63-61 lead with 1:27 left, but Zay Wilson (SR/Austin, Texas) would tie things with 51 seconds left and Range would hit a free throw with 16 seconds left to give KWU a 64-63 lead.

Wesleyan toed the free throw line again with six seconds left, but Andre Harris (SR/Sioux City, Iowa) missed and York rebounded and had time to find Berry who hit the contested shot.

The Coyotes led 15-10 to start the game on a triple by Savian Edwards (FR/Topeka, Kan.), and held the lead until late in the first half when York took a 28-27 advantage. The Panthers would take a 33-27 lead with 1:55 left in the half, but buckets by Brendon Ganaway (SR/Houston, Texas) and Range would cut the difference to 33-31 at the break.

Wesleyan led twice in the early minutes of the second half, but York claimed the lead with 16:51 to go and built an eight point margin at 52-44 with 10 minutes left in the game. The Panthers led again by eight at 55-47 with 8:29 to go before Brooks’ shot got the Coyotes going and Range’s bucket with 5:51 left capped an 11-2 run that gave KWU a 58-57 lead.

Brooks led all scorers in the game with 18 points as KWU was 27-of-61 from the floor for 44.3 percent. Range added 13 points and Ganaway had 12. The Coyotes also got seven rebounds each from Peyton Hatter (SO/Andover, Kan.) and Range, while Brooks added six helping KWU to a 36-33 advantage on the boards.

The Coyotes return to action on Wednesday on the road in Leavenworth to take on Saint Mary, then close the first semester of conference play hosting Southwestern on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Mabee Arena. KWU closes the semester with an exhibition at Fort Hays State next Sunday.